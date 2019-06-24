Screenshot: Disney

The Simpsons has always been a show that loved embracing its corporate masters, from the loving references to Fox boss Rupert Murdoch and the many positive things the show has had to say about the kinds of quality programming that the network has historically been known for, and it looks like that’s not going to change now that the show is owned by the famously gracious mouse people at Disney. In April, Disney announced that the Disney+ streaming service would eventually be the exclusive streaming home of Springfield’s favorite family, and now Disney has announced that The Simpsons will also be heading to the Disney fan expo D23 later this year for the first time ever—obviously, since this is the first time The Simpsons has been owned by Disney.

The Simpsons panel at D23 will happen on August 24, and it will feature appearances from Matt Groening, executive producers Al Jean and Matt Selman, supervising director Mike B. Anderson, and cast members Nancy Cartwright and Yeardley Smith (Bart and Lisa!). Plus, there will be “lots of surprises” and “an exclusive Simpsons collectible item for everyone in attendance.” Will it be yellow Mickey Mouse ears with spiky Bart Simpson hair? One of those pins that people fight over? One of those old Simpsons figures that talk when you put them on a specific playset, but it’s Walt Disney’s frozen head?

Anyway, that all sounds like a lot of fun for the diehard Disney fans who have now decided that they also like The Simpsons, but the post on the D23 website ends by saying, “We hope this news made you go ‘D’oh’ (but in a good way),” so this was clearly all a huge mistake.