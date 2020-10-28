Ice-T is sort of a TV judge now

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Ice-T, a man who only ever ate a bagel for the first time in 2018, has entered the daytime courtroom arena, where he will serve alongside the honorable Judges Judy, Joe Brown, and Mablean. In The Mediator With Ice-T, Ice-T will play the role of the eponymous mediator (so not technically a judge, but who cares) and virtually settle legal disputes between two parties with the help of experts and possibly even actual judges? WE’LL SEE. Per Deadline, the weekday series is set for a limited four-week run starting in March 2021 on Fox stations across the country. And if this pandemic continues, perhaps Ice-T will have no choice but to keep settling civil disputes for our viewing pleasure.



Advertisement

Each episode of The Mediator With Ice-T features a legal dispute between two parties. Ice-T, the mediator of The Mediator With Ice-T, will hear arguments and evidence from both sides regarding the complaint. Described as an “unbiased and respected third party,” Ice-T, the mediator of The Mediator With Ice-T, will then turn to various experts to assess the case and make a decision about how the complaint should be resolved. The parties can then accept Ice-T’s resolution, or take their chances in actual not-TV court. Episodes will include updates on those cases to keep messy viewers who love drama informed.