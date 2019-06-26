After what feels like 80 seasons of Catfish on MTV, you might think the concept of catfishing has been played out, but just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, along comes the trailer for The Good Liar. Tired: A bunch of twenty-somethings sending each other fake nudes. Wired: Ian McKellen catfishing a lonely—and rich as hell—Helen Mirren. Based on the novel by Nicholas Searle and directed by Bill Condon (Dreamgirls, Beauty And The Beast), The Good Liar sets up a familiar premise: Mirren’s Betty decides to give online dating a try and meets McKellen’s Roy, who immediately reveals he gave Betty a fake name during their initial correspondence. Despite this glaring red flag and objections from her grandson, Betty pursues a relationship with Roy, whose motivations are absolutely not honorable.

But this is Helen Mirren we’re talking about here, and it’s difficult to believe she’s just going to let this guy run off with her $3 million. Apparently there’s a bit of a twist in Searle’s novel, which would explain what drew Mirren, McKellen, and Condon to the project—this definitely isn’t your average dramatic thriller. Here’s the official synopsis for The Good Liar, which hits theaters on November 15:

Career con artist Roy Courtnay (McKellen) can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.