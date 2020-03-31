Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images )

“What’s it like to be married to Betty Boop?” is a question that has plagued mankind (but not womankind) since 1930, when the impossibly-proportioned cartoon lady made her animated debut. For 90 years—an entire grandpa—Betty Boop has been an icon for sexual misadventure, launching countless awkward boners and deluding a nation of women into giving Sexy Baby Voice a try . Now, in this time of protracted isolation and social-distancing, one man has found the courage to explore this lingering question and, perhaps, give us the answers we’ve long desired . What is it it like to be married to Betty Boop? Well, Alec Robbins is glad you asked. He’s known best for his work on TV comedy faves like I Think You Should Leave and The Eric Andre Show, but Robbins is also a rather proficient comic strip artist, as evidenced by Mr. Boop—a comic strip about what it’s like to be married to Betty Boop, who is very hot and also obsessed with Robbins , for some weird reason he doesn’t understand. Robbins has been posting a new installment in the comic strip every day since February 28, which means you have a whole treasure trove of weird humor to catch up on:



It’s not all doodle-hearts, though: Betty Boop’s unwavering devotion to Robbins exacerbates his insecurities and sends him spiraling into paranoid episodes in which he worries he might spontaneously and uncontrollably divorce her:



So he goes to therapy about it:

Things take a real turn when Bugs Bunny shows up. He wants to bang Betty Boop, and Mr. Boop is understandably upset.

You think you know where it’s going after that, but you truly have no idea. Robbins apparently drew 500 of these things, so go ahead and add that to the tiny pile of things you have to look forward to every day in quarantine.