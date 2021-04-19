I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel to release debut novel

Michaela Coel Photo : Tristan Fewings ( Getty Images )

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michaela Coel—star of HBO’s I May Destroy You—is preparing to release her debut novel later this year. Titled Misfits: A Personal Manifesto, the book will reportedly “recount deeply personal anecdotes from [Coel’s] life and work and will detail her journey to reclaiming creativity and power.” THR specifically refers to it as a novel, even though it sounds more like a memoir here, but either way it “makes a compelling case for radical honesty.”

Misfits: A Personal Manifesto is being published simultaneously in the U.S. and U.K. (where Coel is originally from, and where she created and starring in her breakout sitcom Chewing Gum) on September 7 . In the U.S., the book will be published by Macmillan imprint Henry Holt, with editor-at-large Retha Powers saying in a statement that Coel is a “true artist” and that Holt will “bring readers her bold vision for a path toward fully embracing ourselves.”