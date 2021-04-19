I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel to release debut novel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michaela Coel—star of HBO’s I May Destroy You—is preparing to release her debut novel later this year. Titled Misfits: A Personal Manifesto, the book will reportedly “recount deeply personal anecdotes from [Coel’s] life and work and will detail her journey to reclaiming creativity and power.” THR specifically refers to it as a novel, even though it sounds more like a memoir here, but either way it “makes a compelling case for radical honesty.”
Misfits: A Personal Manifesto is being published simultaneously in the U.S. and U.K. (where Coel is originally from, and where she created and starring in her breakout sitcom Chewing Gum) on September 7. In the U.S., the book will be published by Macmillan imprint Henry Holt, with editor-at-large Retha Powers saying in a statement that Coel is a “true artist” and that Holt will “bring readers her bold vision for a path toward fully embracing ourselves.”