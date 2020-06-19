Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

I’m in the corner, watching the “Dancing On My Own” video Robyn made for Pride

allisonshoemaker
Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:great job internet
great job internetRobynMusic VideoPride Month
Save
Illustration for article titled I’m in the corner, watching the “Dancing On My Own” video Robyn made for Pride
Screenshot: YouTube

Ahem:

Somebody said you’ve got a new vid
That you made for Pride, oh, yes you did

There’s a pandemic in my town
You grabbed a selfie stick, started to move around

And I can tell it’ll be awesome
But I just gotta watch it for myself

I’m on my sofa, watching some Robyn, oh oh oh
Directed by Robyn, Crille Forsberg and Maria ‘Decida’ Wahlberg, oh oh oh

Advertisement

And she’s giving it her all, for Pride Month while we’re all stuck at home, ooooh
She’s just dancing on her own (to her song “Dancing On My Own”)

She’s just gonna dance all night
In Aila Esko’s lighting design

Stilettos and floor length mirrors
Your next move just could not be clearer

You’re on your sofa, watching some Robyn, oh oh oh
Sometimes she’s kneeling, and sometimes she’s walking, oh oh oh

Advertisement

And she’s giving it her all, for Pride Month while we’re all stuck at home, ooooh
She’s just dancing on her own (to her song “Dancing On My Own”)

Anyway, it’s a cool little shot-at-home video and she looks great. Watch it below. Happy Friday.

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

On its 60th anniversary, Billy Wilder’s The Apartment looks like an indictment of toxic masculinity

The Room games are a love letter to beautiful, haunted things

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. goes full film noir for a black-and-white adventure

Public Enemy tells Trump to "STFU" in new single