Ahem:



Somebody said you’ve got a new vid

That you made for Pride, oh, yes you did

There’s a pandemic in my town

You grabbed a selfie stick, started to move around

And I can tell it’ll be awesome

But I just gotta watch it for myself

I’m on my sofa, watching some Robyn, oh oh oh

Directed by Robyn, Crille Forsberg and Maria ‘Decida’ Wahlberg, oh oh oh

And she’s giving it her all, for Pride Month while we’re all stuck at home, ooooh

She’s just dancing on her own (to her song “Dancing On My Own”)

She’s just gonna dance all night

In Aila Esko’s lighting design

Stilettos and floor length mirrors

Your next move just could not be clearer

You’re on your sofa, watching some Robyn, oh oh oh

Sometimes she’s kneeling, and sometimes she’s walking, oh oh oh

And she’s giving it her all, for Pride Month while we’re all stuck at home, ooooh

She’s just dancing on her own (to her song “Dancing On My Own”)

Anyway, it’s a cool little shot-at-home video and she looks great. Watch it below. Happy Friday.