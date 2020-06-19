Ahem:
Somebody said you’ve got a new vid
That you made for Pride, oh, yes you did
There’s a pandemic in my town
You grabbed a selfie stick, started to move around
And I can tell it’ll be awesome
But I just gotta watch it for myself
I’m on my sofa, watching some Robyn, oh oh oh
Directed by Robyn, Crille Forsberg and Maria ‘Decida’ Wahlberg, oh oh oh
And she’s giving it her all, for Pride Month while we’re all stuck at home, ooooh
She’s just dancing on her own (to her song “Dancing On My Own”)
She’s just gonna dance all night
In Aila Esko’s lighting design
Stilettos and floor length mirrors
Your next move just could not be clearer
You’re on your sofa, watching some Robyn, oh oh oh
Sometimes she’s kneeling, and sometimes she’s walking, oh oh oh
And she’s giving it her all, for Pride Month while we’re all stuck at home, ooooh
She’s just dancing on her own (to her song “Dancing On My Own”)
Anyway, it’s a cool little shot-at-home video and she looks great. Watch it below. Happy Friday.