Hunters Photo : Christopher Saunders/Amazon Prime

It takes more than one season of television to clean all of the Nazi corruption out of ‘70s New York, evidently, as Deadline is reporting that Amazon has ordered another season of Hunters, the Al Pacino and Logan Lerman-starring drama about a secret group of Nazi hunters. The series was created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, and in a statement, Weil said that he’s “more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.” That implies there are even more stories to tell beyond what will happen in the second season, but considering that there are unfortunately still Nazis in America today, there will probably always be stories to tell with the hunters from Hunters.

Whatever happens in the future of Hunters, this second season should give the show a chance to refine its focus a bit. Last time around, it juggled a pulpy grindhouse-style aesthetic with some real heavy themes, creating a bit of a disconnect between the fun stuff and the serious stuff. This disconnect even frustrated the people behind the Auschwitz Memorial, who argued that embellishing the evil perpetrated by the Nazis in any way can actually embolden Holocaust deniers, which prompted Weil to point out that lifting too directly from real life would be disrespectful to the actual victims and that there is a benefit to telling a story about the Holocaust that is not simply a documentary.

No word on when this second season will premiere, since most movie and TV productions are still shut down, but it will definitely happen… at some point.