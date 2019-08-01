Photo: Greg Lewis (Hulu), Alfonso Bresciani (Freeform)

Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger is a show about superhero teens that’s based on a Marvel comic. Hulu’s Runaways is a show about superhero teens (or at least superhero-adjacent teens) that’s based on a Marvel comic. Naturally, then, fans have spent the last year or so clamoring for the two shows to do what all superhero shows must eventually do and come together for a crossover. Now, thanks to Disney (which already owns Freeform) taking over a chunk of Hulu, it’s time for that crossover to happen.



As announced today in a press release, the Runaways/Cloak and Dagger team-up will happen as part of the Hulu show’s upcoming third season, which kicks off on December 13. This ties in nicely with the end of Cloak & Dagger’s second season, which saw Tyrone Johnson and Tandy Bowen’s eponymous heroes leaving New Orleans to do superhero stuff in the rest of the country. We don’t know when the crossover episode will air or how they’ll specifically explain the meeting, but we do know that season three of Runaways will involve some new magical threats from Elizabeth Hurley’s Morgan le Fay.

You can see a behind-the-scenes teaser below: