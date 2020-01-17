Hulu's Ramy finally gets a premiere date

Photo : Paul Schiraldi ( Hulu )

Amid all of the news emerging from the TCA winter press tour this week, Hulu has finally revealed the premiere date for the second season of its Golden Globe-winning original comedy Ramy. Per the streaming platform, all 10 episodes will premiere Friday, May 29.

As Hulu summarizes:

The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

This is probably a good time to remind everyone that Academy Award-winning stand-out and future Blade Mahershala Ali will be stopping by in season two. Neither Hulu nor Youssef have revealed who he will be playing, but we imagine it will only improve upon a show that is already considered a favorite at The A.V. Club. Weeks ago Youssef snagged the Golden Globe for Best Actor In A Television Series Musical Or Comedy.