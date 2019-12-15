Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere finally has a premiere date

Screenshot : YouTube

Hulu’s adaptation of Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere—the next entry in the Reese Witherspoon adaptation canon, following HBO’s Big Little Lies—has seemingly been in the works for a very long time (it’s only been a little over a year, but everything else in pop culture moves so fast now), and now we finally know when the show is going to be presented to our eyeballs. As announced in a press release, Little Files Everywhere will premiere on March 18 on Hulu, with a very brief teaser video announcing that date alongside dramatic shots of stars Witherspoon and Kerry Washington (not to mention some small flames that seems to be all over the place).

The series, and the book it’s based on, are about “the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.” There’s also some stuff about deep, dark secrets and “the nature of art.”