Animaniacs Screenshot : YouTube

Hulu’s reboot of Animaniacs has been in the works for years now, and we got our first preview image of the Warner brothers and their Warner sister back in August when the streamer released a teaser image of the trio of animated maniacs (plus Pinky and The Brain). Now, though, thanks to the show’s virtual New York Comic Con panel, we have our first proper teaser clip of the series—and it’s extremely Animaniacs. Old pop culture references? Check. Meta humor? Check. All that’s missing is an extended Orson Welles impression, but Hulu is surely saving that for the first new clip of The Brain.

The clip is a parody of Jurassic Park, which is pretty obvious, with series producer Steven Spielberg playing the John Hammond-role as he introduces the horrific abominations of science that he and Hulu have foolishly created… though this is clearly referencing the “wow, dinosaurs are cool” moment in Jurassic Park and not the “we sure fucked up” stuff that happens after that. It’s all nice and silly, which is the best we could’ve hoped for with some new Animaniacs content, and it bodes nicely for the full series. It’ll premiere on Hulu on November 20, with a second season coming in 2021. The clips stars at 18:40 in the below video.



