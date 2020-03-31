Screenshot : YouTube

Less than two years since it was first published, Sally Rooney’s hit novel Normal People is set to debut as a 12-episode series via Hulu and the BBC. Today saw a trailer drop for the intimate exploration of sex, class, and power, and, well, let’s just say it’s noe something you’ll want to watch with your parents.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal star as Marianne and Connell, teens whose sexual desire for one another remains consistent even as class dynamics serve to complicate their union.

Here’s a full synopsis:

Based on Sally Rooney’s New York Times best-selling novel, Normal People tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a. small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers— one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world but Connell hangs at the side lines, shy and uncertain. Honest, smart and intoxicating, Normal People sees the pair weave in and out of each other’s lives and explores just how complicated intimacy and young love can be.



Lenny Abrahamson (Room) directs the first six 30-minute episodes the series, while Hettie Macdonald will step in for the final half. Rooney herself adapted the novel alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe.

The series premieres in full on Hulu on April 29.