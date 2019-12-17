Hulu to send your Republican uncle into a blind rage with documentary about climate activist Greta Thunberg

Photo : Michael Campanella ( Getty Images )

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year old from Sweden, was just named Time’s Person Of The Year in 2019 for her pioneering work as a climate activist in a world where the future of our planet has somehow become a partisan issue. Republicans everywhere filled their diapers when the teenager forcefully spoke common sense regarding climate change during her U.S. tour of North America this past fall, with our own Donald Trump publicly attacking her via his Twitter account. Now, Thunberg’s journey from Swedish activist to worldwide phenomenon and Nobel Peace Prize nominee will be chronicled in Greta, a new documentary from Hulu.

Per Deadline, the filmmaker s behind the documentary have been chronicling her for more than a year now. “ The team behind Greta has been following Thunberg from her early school strike in Stockholm all the way to parliaments and massive international protests, documenting her mission to make the world understand the urgency of the climate crisis.”

Advertisement

Greta is expected to premiere on 2020. We’re sure a bunch of quivering men in red hats will try to boycott it or something.