Before the theater world succumbed to the dulcet tones of his Tony-winning phenomenons In The Heights and the inescapable Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda co-founded a hip-hop improv troupe with performer-slash- instructor Anthony Veneziale and longtime creative collaborator Thomas Kail. Freestyle Love Supreme has grown considerably from its humble beginnings of streetside performances to a revolving cast of players, a TV show, and a Broadway production—helped, in part, by Miranda’s unwieldy success. Director Andrew Fried started chronicling the group’s path since summer of 2005 for the documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which premiered at this year’s Sundance festival. Today, per a recent press release, Hulu announced that it will be releasing the documentary in the summer as part of its Original slate, joining the likes of Minding the Gap and Fyre Fraud.

Co-creators Miranda and Kail both double as the doc’s subjects and producers. We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which will begin streaming on Friday, June 5, will include clips from the troupe’s Broadway run. The film also stars Arthur Lewis, Veneziale, Hamilton’s Christopher Jackson, Pitch Perfect’s Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, and Andrew Bancroft. For LMM fans still disappointed by the postponement of In The Heights’ film debut, this could serve as a bit of a salve.