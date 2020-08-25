Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Former (and future) Punky Brewster star and ’80s teen fashion icon Soleil Moon Frye has taken a collection of personal home videos featuring her friends and fellow teen actors and turned them into what sounds like a must-see documentary—especially for people who came of age in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Hulu has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the documentary, titled KID 90, which includes previously unseen footage that Frye filmed of her famous friends in their teen years, including Brian Austin Green, Jenny Lewis, and the late Jonathan Brandis. Speaking with THR about her film, Frye says she had locked the videos away in a vault and had no plans to share any of them with the public, but when she revisited the footage she had a change of heart:



I often wondered if things had happened the way that I remembered them and I finally decided to unlock the vault. What started as a documentary about my friends and our lives soon became a coming-of-age story about myself that has changed me forever.

Advertisement

KID 90 is said to be “composed from hundreds of hours of footage” along with voicemail recordings from the time, as well as current interviews with some of her friends from the era. David Arquette, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Stephen Dorff, Brian Austin Green, and Balthazar Getty all participated in new interviews for the doc, which includes footage from Frye’s personal videos of friends like Danny Boy O’Connor (House Of Pain), Kids stars Justin Pierce and Harold Hunter, and Jonathan Brandis—the previously unreleased footage of Brandis and Hunter is particularly notable because both actors died in the mid-2000s.

Frye’s longtime friend, songwriter and music producer Linda Perry, is creating the original score for KID 90. No release date has been set for the doc.