Screenshot : High Fidelity

Hulu’s High Fidelity adaptation will once again reimagine Nick Hornby’s classic novel of music and heartbreak: where the 2000 film starring John Cusack transplanted the aesthetic snobbery to Chicago, the new series from Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka sets the story in contemporary (and gentrified) Brooklyn. There are several other significant updates, including casting Zoë Kravitz as Rob, the record store owner who’s made rankings a way of life.

The series debuts February 14 on Hulu, but as the former center of the action, Chicago will host an early screening of the first two episodes. In case you need convincing, here are the top five reasons you should enter for a chance to attend:

1. Zoë Kravitz, who makes for a captivating new lead.

2. The Chicago Humanities Festival and The A.V. Club are giving away five pairs of tickets for the event.

Advertisement

3. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, recently of Dolemite Is My Name, also stars in the show, and will be part of a Q&A at the CHF event.

4. Bragging rights: the Chicago premiere will be held one day before the New York premiere.

5. Did we mention it’s free?

To enter to win one pair of tickets, email us at avcontests@theonion.com with the subject line “High Fidelity Chicago premiere” and your first and last name in the body of the email by 1 p.m. CT on Friday, January 24. Please also let us know if you need accessible accommodations. We’ll pick a winner that afternoon, and inform them by email.

Advertisement

Tickets are also available for purchase at the Chicago Humanities Festival event page.