Hulu renews Woke for a second season

Woke Photo : Liane Hentscher/Hulu

Hulu’s Woke didn’t get an especially warm reception when it debuted in September, with The A.V. Club’s own Shannon Miller saying in her review that it “offers nothing new for those who shoulder the weight of racism daily” and also doesn’t “provide gilded insight for those who are just beginning to understand how race is still a hot-button issue in America,” but apparently there’s something about it that Hulu likes anyway. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has ordered a second season of the series, which will consist of eight episodes and will premiere at some nebulous date in the future (there’s a pandemic going on, you understand).

The series stars Lamorne Morris as Keef, an artist on the verge of mainstream success, whose world becomes much weirder after getting harassed by racist cops. Now possessing a new level of awareness about the world—his friends tell him that he’s now “woke”—he starts to see his new anxieties about the world manifest as talking cartoon versions of everyday objects. The show is inspired by the real-life experiences of co-creator Keith Knight, and also stars T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata, and Rose McIver.