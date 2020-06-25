Photo : Normal People ( Hulu )

Earlier this year, Hulu landed itself a respectably successful (and extremely Irish) adaptation of author Sally Rooney’s Normal People starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, and now—rather than suffer the indignity of letting some other platform get the next Sally Rooney adaptation, Hulu has also picked up the TV version of her 2017 novel Conversations With Friends. This comes from Variety, which says this comes from the same creative team as Normal People, with Lenny Abrahamson directing and Alice Birch writing, plus Element Pictures and the BBC producing.

Conversations With Friends will be 12-episodes long, with Variety explaining that it’s about two female college students in Dublin who embark on an “unexpected, strange, and sexually charged relationship with an older married couple.” From there, it turns into a “complicated pair of love triangles that upends their lives.” Sounds complicated indeed. The Variety story doesn’t say anything about casting, but it would be fun to just go full “spiritual sequel” and put a bunch of the same actors from Normal People in this as well.

