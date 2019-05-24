Photo: Keystone (Getty Images)

Hulu wants to be your go-to for horror anthologies. Following Blumhouse’s Into The Dark and the Stephen King-adjacent Castle Rock comes a new series based on Nathan Ballingrud’s Shirley Jackson Award-winning North American Lake Monsters, a 2013 collection of short stories. Mary Laws, a writer and producer on AMC’s soon-to-end Preacher, will oversee the Annapurna series, as will filmmaker Babak Anvari and producer Lucan Toh.

Deadline describes the series as “a contemporary horror anthology in which, through encounters with Gothic beasts, including fallen angels and werewolves, broken people are driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives, ultimately showing there is a thin line between man and beast.”

Anvari, whose 2016 Iranian horror film Under The Shadow made for an impressive debut, will also direct on the series. He’s also familiar with Ballingrud’s work, having adapted the author’s novella The Visible Filth into Wounds, an Annapurna joint starring Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson that’s currently making the festival rounds.