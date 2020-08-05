Hulu cancels High Fidelity

Which came first: The cancellation news, or the misery? Hard to say today, as Deadline reports that Hulu has just knocked Zoë Kravitz’s High Fidelity off its all-time lists of shows it’s going to make a second season of. The report also notes that this was a tougher-than-usual decision for the streamer, which really hemmed-and-hawed over giving the critically well-regarded series a second season—which probably isn’t all that much of a consolation, now that we think of it.
Adapted from Nick Hornby’s novel (and wholly distinct from the 2000 John Cusack film), High Fidelity starred Kravitz as Rob, a Brooklyn record store owner mulling over the various heartbreaks of her past. (And, unlike Cusack’s Rob, genuinely trying to learn something from the whole ordeal.) Developed for TV by Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, the series co-starred Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Holmes, all compellingly stepping into the book/film’s parts in ways that make us legitimately sad to see the series go.