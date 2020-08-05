Hulu cancels High Fidelity

Photo : Phillip Caruso/Hulu

Which came first: The cancellation news, or the misery? Hard to say today, as Deadline reports that Hulu has just knocked Zoë Kravitz’s High Fidelity off its all-time lists of shows it’s going to make a second season of. The report also notes that this was a tougher-than-usual decision for the streamer, which really hemmed-and-hawed over giving the critically well-regarded series a second season—which probably isn’t all that much of a consolation, now that we think of it.

Advertisement

Adapted from Nick Hornby’s novel (and wholly distinct from the 2000 John Cusack film), High Fidelity starred Kravitz as Rob, a Brooklyn record store owner mulling over the various heartbreaks of her past . (And, unlike Cusack’s Rob, genuinely trying to learn something from the whole ordeal .) Developed for TV by Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, the series co-starred Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Holmes, all compellingly stepping into the book/film’s parts in ways that make us legitimately sad to see the series go.