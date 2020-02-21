Screenshot : HBO ( YouTube

Cory Finley’s follow-up to 2018's excellent Thoroughbreds is Bad Education, a comic exploration of the Roslyn academic scandal that hit Long Island in the early 2000s. Today, HBO dropped a new teaser for the original film, which will debut in April.

Hugh Jackman stars as the superintendent who, along with a few other public school administrators, was found to be embezzling millions in taxpayer dollars after a student journalist uncovered the fraud. Our own A.A. Dowd caught the film at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, hailing it as “proof that you can find a human story even in a subject as dry as an investigation into financial fraud.” He also lauded Jackman’s performance as “one of his most intelligent and complicated,” its true strength being in how h e “ hoodwinks us with his decency, showing us how Tassone... hid under the prosperity and prestige he brought to the district, allowing everyone to consciously or unconsciously look the other way, because doing so benefitted them.”

Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Alex Wolff , Geraldine Viswanathan , and Annaleigh Ashford co-star. Watch the teaser below.

Bad Education hits HBO on April 25.