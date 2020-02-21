Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Hugh Jackman is an educator-turned-embezzler in this teaser for HBO's Bad Education

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsFilmBad EducationHugh JackmanHBOTeaserAllison Janney
1
Save
Screenshot: HBO (YouTube)

Cory Finley’s follow-up to 2018's excellent Thoroughbreds is Bad Education, a comic exploration of the Roslyn academic scandal that hit Long Island in the early 2000s. Today, HBO dropped a new teaser for the original film, which will debut in April.

Hugh Jackman stars as the superintendent who, along with a few other public school administrators, was found to be embezzling millions in taxpayer dollars after a student journalist uncovered the fraud. Our own A.A. Dowd caught the film at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, hailing it as “proof that you can find a human story even in a subject as dry as an investigation into financial fraud.” He also lauded Jackman’s performance as “one of his most intelligent and complicated,” its true strength being in how he “hoodwinks us with his decency, showing us how Tassone...hid under the prosperity and prestige he brought to the district, allowing everyone to consciously or unconsciously look the other way, because doing so benefitted them.”

Advertisement

Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Alex Wolff, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Annaleigh Ashford co-star. Watch the teaser below.

Bad Education hits HBO on April 25.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The Sonic movie should have had people puking in their seats

Pixar loses a little of the magic with Onward

People are trying to argue that Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't "famous famous" before Titanic

Sequels got deeper and more ambitious with The Empire Strikes Back