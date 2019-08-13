Photo: Warner Bros.

Movies for children can be hell, but Paddington and Paddington 2 are different. These movies are clever, have a lovable protagonist, and, per our own Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, “never betray the sweet-tempered worldview of its source material.” Hugh Grant, who starred in the sequel, apparently agrees, as he now wants to set the record straight that, out of all of his movies, Paddington 2 was the best. End of discussion.

Grant offered this take in a new interview with Vanity Fair, where he basically asks you to cast aside his BAFTA- and Golden Globe-award winning role in Four Weddings and a Funeral, as well as his turns in Notting Hill and the ever-relevant Love Actually. “I was presenting I think at the Golden Globes, and they do that thing when you walk out, and they say, ‘From the forthcoming Paddington 2, Hugh Grant.’ And someone showed me Twitter afterwards, and it was … people were full of derision. ‘Christ, has it come to that. Poor old Hugh. Paddington 2. Sequel to a kids film,’” he said. “It’s particularly annoying in the case of Paddington 2, because I genuinely believe it may be the best film I’ve ever been in.” He’s not wrong, many would say; he’s just very bold for having said it.