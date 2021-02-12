Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

If there’s a moral to the Downton Abbey universe, it’s—and to be honest, we’re extrapolating a bit here—that you can still own a very pretty house, even when bad things are happening. And, look: Don’t we all like thinking about owning a pretty house? Or, barring that, looking at people pretending to own a pretty house? It’s a comfort, is all we’re saying. The houses are very pretty.

Well, if you’d like to get back to that good life (of dreaming of looking at someone who pretends to own a pretty house), you’ve got to take your damn vaccines, okay? That’s the takeaway from a recent chat BBC Radio 2 had with Downton star (and local vaccination center marshal) Hugh Bonneville, who semi-promised that, “ if everybody who is offered a vaccine takes a vaccine, we can make a movie, we will make a movie,” i.e., a sequel to 2019's Downton Abbey. And it’s clear from context that Bonneville isn’t just talking about that notorious slacker, Dame Maggie Smith: He means, like, everybody, noting that “ There is a thing called coronavirus knocking around, and until that is under control in a sensible way, we are not going to be able to get all those ducks in a row.”

And really, Hugh Bonneville is just mad for “the jab,” as he and interviewer Zoe Ba ll insist on calling the vaccine, presumably in an effort to maximize perceived Britishness in a minimum period of time. He actually dialed in to Ball’s show to promote his new film To Olivia, in which Bonneville plays author Roald Dahl, who become an advocate for measles vaccinations after his his daughter died from the disease in the 1960s. And while there are quite a few topics—i.e., the racis m, and the anti-Semitism—where taking Roald Dahl’s advice would be a terrible idea, he and Bonneville are rightly of same mind on this one: Get the damn jab, people, so we can all have a chance to look at the pretty houses again.

Advertisement

[via Variety]