However you think Nigella Lawson pronounces “microwave,” you’re wrong

Photo : George Pimentel / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Okay, so it’s possible you could guess how Nigella Lawson pronounces microwave. But we doubt it.



The English food writer and celebrity chef, in this week’s episode of her new BBC series Cook, Eat, Repeat, says that she’s about to add milk that she “warmed in the mee-croh-wah-vay.” The Me Crow Wahv Eh. The meekroWAAvé.

It gets better with repeat viewings, so go ahead and click that one, too. You shan’t regret your choice.

That pronunciation is chaotic good. (And that’s a cute microwave.)

As for Lawson, she’d really like you to stop tagging her now. She knows how it’s pronounced. She just made her own. Like when your cousin Aubrey makes a quick run to “Tarjé,” and comes back with 15 Target bags filled with stuff she doesn’t need but which is really cute.

But she’s not without a sense of humor about it.

And nor is it her only creative pronunciation choice.

This one’s not real until she says it on TV (TeeVay). Hurry up and add some wusster-shusster.

