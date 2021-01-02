Clockwise from top left: Andrea Riseborough (Graphic: Jimmy Hasse); Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 (Photo: Warner Bros.); Nicolas Cage in Jiu Jitsu (Photo: Green Olive Films); Superman & Lois (Nino Muñoz/The CW); Kiernan Shipka in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina ( Diyah Pera/Netflix); Taylor Dooley in We Can Be Heroes (Photo: Netflix); Larry King ( Dia Dipasupil)

Even with the pandemic keeping us from our usual Planes, Trains, and Automobiles antics over the holidays this year, we hope you got to actually disconnect and spend some time away from your screens. That said, we welcome you back now with open arms.

To get you up to speed on everything that happened while you were busy wrapping and unwrapping gifts, here’s everything The A.V. Club has been up to during the past few weeks with all our features, reviews, and highlights of our news coverage.



The rest of the best

Features



Reviews and recaps



Plus new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery, The Stand, Next, His Dark Materials, Vikings and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina.



News

Dr. Drew diagnosed with COVID-19 The celebrity COVID count climbed once again by one this week, just ahead of the end of the year,… Read more

Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19 Per CNN, Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19. According to sources close to the family, Read more