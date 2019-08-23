Please consider this a condensed and curated list of all the things Jeff Goldblum is currently fascinated by, per the trailer for his new Disney+ show The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a 2-minute video that somehow encompasses more “Mmms” and “Ahhhhs!” than human science previously thought possible:

Ice cream

Sneakers

Tattoos

Describing things as “off the beaten track”

Korean barbecue

The camera

Shopping

Denim

Jewelry

Weird vibrations

Swimming

Singing weird little songs to himself

Pool noodles

Horses

Ghosts

Annoying sailors

Notting Hill

What songs does Jeff Goldblum know?

Dance Dance Revolution

Vacuum cleaners

Puns

This little purr thing he does as 0:23 that is very unsettling

Basketball

And, of course, Jeff Goldblum himself

Anyway, we’re sold. The World According To Jeff Goldblum debuts on Disney+ on November 12.