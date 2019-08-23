Please consider this a condensed and curated list of all the things Jeff Goldblum is currently fascinated by, per the trailer for his new Disney+ show The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a 2-minute video that somehow encompasses more “Mmms” and “Ahhhhs!” than human science previously thought possible:

  • Ice cream
  • Sneakers
  • Tattoos
  • Describing things as “off the beaten track”
  • Korean barbecue
  • The camera
  • Shopping
  • Denim
  • Jewelry
  • Weird vibrations
  • Swimming
  • Singing weird little songs to himself
  • Pool noodles
  • Horses
  • Ghosts
  • Annoying sailors
  • Notting Hill
  • What songs does Jeff Goldblum know?
  • Dance Dance Revolution
  • Vacuum cleaners
  • Puns
  • This little purr thing he does as 0:23 that is very unsettling
  • Basketball
  • And, of course, Jeff Goldblum himself

Anyway, we’re sold. The World According To Jeff Goldblum debuts on Disney+ on November 12.

