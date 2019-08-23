Please consider this a condensed and curated list of all the things Jeff Goldblum is currently fascinated by, per the trailer for his new Disney+ show The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a 2-minute video that somehow encompasses more “Mmms” and “Ahhhhs!” than human science previously thought possible:
- Ice cream
- Sneakers
- Tattoos
- Describing things as “off the beaten track”
- Korean barbecue
- The camera
- Shopping
- Denim
- Jewelry
- Weird vibrations
- Swimming
- Singing weird little songs to himself
- Pool noodles
- Horses
- Ghosts
- Annoying sailors
- Notting Hill
- What songs does Jeff Goldblum know?
- Dance Dance Revolution
- Vacuum cleaners
- Puns
- This little purr thing he does as 0:23 that is very unsettling
- Basketball
- And, of course, Jeff Goldblum himself
Anyway, we’re sold. The World According To Jeff Goldblum debuts on Disney+ on November 12.
