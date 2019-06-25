Celine Dion warbling “My Heart Will Go On” was far and away the most annoying song of 1998 (after Titanic came out at the end of 1997), nearly incessantly played and yes, going on seemingly forever. It’s tough to make that song even more grating, but a new YouTube channel has accomplished just that. Welcome to Bike Pump Music, everyone, in which a faceless music demolisher has somehow learned to play musical notes with a bike pump, matching up to songs like “My Heart Will Go On.”

You may have blocked it over the years, but that song is nearly five minutes long, hitting whiny crescendo after crescendo. Playing in front of a karaoke track, the bike pump gamely strives forward, standing in for Celine Dion all the way to the climax. Can you make it to the end? If so, congratulations on your enduring eardrums.

The Bike Pump Music YouTube channel also features tracks like Aladdin’s “Prince Ali,” “Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy” from The Nutcracker, and the Star Wars “Imperial March,” if you just really enjoy flatulent-sounding renditions of your favorite pop culture staples (which is a preference, sure). Godspeed bike pump, but for annoying yet hilarious YouTube music, we’ll probably stick with Shitty Flute.