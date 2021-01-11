House Of Cards creator Beau Willimon developing Risk TV show

Soldiers playing Risk Photo : Robert Nickelsberg ( Getty Images )

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production company Entertainment One—a subsidiary of toy company Hasbro—has signed House Of Cards creator Beau Willimon to a multiyear, first-look TV deal, and his first project (appropriately enough) will be an adaptation of beloved Hasbro board game: Risk. Willimon is developing a TV series version of the game, with a statement explaining that he’s an “avid fan” of Risk.

That’s about all we know, but it’s worth noting that we’re long past the days when anyone could possibly be shocked that a company would think that an adaptation of a board game would be a good idea for a TV show or movie. So, rather than bemoaning the death of original stories, let’s surrender to the current, accept that this is happening, and admit that—of all the board games you could make into a TV show—Risk kind of actually makes sense. Think about it: A global conflict, faction leaders vying for control of territory, little horses and cannons… this could be like Game Of Thrones, but in a fictionalized version of our real world. Separate it completely from anything resembling real world politics or history and make it a funhouse version of global war, and that could make for a fun series. It could even still be a serious drama that just happens to be set in a world of constant conflict. This is all for Willimon to figure out, we’re not the ones who signed a big deal with Hasbro, we’re just saying it could work.