House Democrat speaks for America: "Fuck these assholes"

A mob of Trump supporters attempt to stage a coup outside the United States capitol. Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

As the nation remains glued to their screens as a mob of Trump supporters attempt to stage a coup at the United States capitol, members of the House of Representatives and Senate remain under law enforcement protection after being evacuated moments before both chambers of Congress were breached by the extremists. It’s been reported that at least one person has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and is in critical condition while others have suffered injuries and sought medical attention after being exposed to tear gas.

President-elect Joe Biden made a televised speech using strong words to condemn the actions of the mob, saying “enough is enough is enough” while Trump posted a video on Twitter calling for “peace” and telling his cult followers to “go home” but also saying “we love you. you’re very special.”

It’s a lot to process on the day that Congress intended to officially ratify the electoral college votes ahead of Biden’s inauguration on January 20. The House and Senate had jointly made their way through Alaska and Alabama, and were actively debating the objection to Arizona’s votes in their respective chambers when the mob breached the building. Some members of Congress were in their offices and have remained barricaded there for hours, others were evacuated to undisclosed locations. One House Democrat apparently spoke to NBC journalist Willie Geist from inside the capitol: “Pardon the language here, but I asked a House Democrat who is locked in his office whether Congress will reconvene tonight and finish its business,” Geist tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “He replied: ‘Yep. We’re going back. Fuck these assholes.’”

Safe to say the congressman’s final sentiment speaks for all of us here at The A.V. Club at least.

