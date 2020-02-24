Hot Lee Pace, he owns a farm, ee-aye-ee-aye-yowwwwwww

Photo : Tara Ziemba / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Sometimes the internet is good. Impossibly, despite the mountain of bullshit out there, this is one of those times. A Twitter user has performed an act of public service in alerting the public that the search term “Lee Pace and his chickens” yields a majestic bounty.

Pace, a very good actor with what you might call “the range,” owns a “110-acre patch” in upstate New York, in a comfortable home next door to a slightly less comfortable home he constructed with his own two hands. (That tidbit comes from this compelling W feature, as do many of the chicken images.) He also has a cat.

The cat is named Arctic Freeze. His dog is named Pete. His rooster is named Stew. Lee Pace is magnificent.

Unsurprisingly, these tweets led to a robust Pace appreciation thread, drawing together lovers of Halt And Catch Fire, Pushing Daisies, Tolkien, Twilight, Marvel, American theater, the list goes on. But it isn’t the only Lee Pace celebration happening! There’s also this:

Look at that reply count! That’s an excerpt from a 2008 Elle story, which is a delight and worth reading in full. But we’d like to contribute! May we direct you to this conversation between Lee Pace and Jessica Lange, who previously owned the comfortable home Lee Pace purchased, which is next door to the home be built himself? Can we add that it includes photos of him sprawled in bed wearing a pink tuxedo jacket with his shirt unbuttoned?

You’re welcome.

