Ah, the perils of being an exceptional woman in her field of work who happens to make the grave mistake of knowing her worth. Megan Thee Stallion can certainly relate: The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper recently took to Instagram to share that her label, 1501 Entertainment, is allegedly blocking her from releasing new music, per Pitchfork. The music in question would come from her upcoming follow-up album, Suga.

“Soon as I said, ‘I want to renegotiate my contract,’ everything went left,” Megan explained during her live broadcast. “It just all went bad. It all went left. So now they’re telling a bitch that she can’t drop no music.”

Considering the rapper’s incredible breakout year—which includes Fever, her debut mixtape that made her the only the seventh female rapper to reach Billboard’s top 10—it would be foolish not to take another look at a contract that she signed when she was just 20 years old. “It’s not that I literally didn’t read it,” Megan explained to a Twitter user, “it’s that I didn’t understand some of the the verbiage at the time and now that I do I just wanted it corrected.” She has not specified which sections of her contract has risen red flags. Megan did, however, tweet the tags #FREEMEG and #FREETHESTALLION, causing the later to trend Sunday afternoon.

1501 Entertainment’s CEO Carl Crawford has not released a statement addressing or refuting Megan’s claims, however he did take to Instagram to post a roundabout message about loyalty and payback around the time of her post, so there’s that.

Until this mess is sorted, she can likely be found on the tracks of others. Just recently hip-hop/neo soul outfit Phony Ppl featured one of her verses on the funk track “Fkn Around.” It’s a great (and highly recommended) listen, but we’ll be thrilled once Thee Stallion is able to freely ride once again.