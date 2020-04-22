Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Horror director delivers one hell of a jump scare with this elaborate Zoom prank

Dan Neilan
Filed to:great job internet
great job internetPranksZoomHorror
Illustration for article titled Horror director delivers one hell of a jump scare with this elaborate Zoom prank
Screenshot: Rob Savage (Twitter)

With so much of the world’s workforce currently conducting business over video chat, an unofficial competition has begun to see who can create the most elaborate prank to freak out their friends and coworkers. We’ve already seen one guy make it look like he’s walking in on himself in a meeting, and another go so far as to make a virtual doppelgänger, but we think this latest video from London-based director Rob Savage might take the cake. Be forewarned, this one gets loud.

By ingeniously cutting some of his own footage with a jump scare from the 2007 Spanish found-footage horror movie [REC], Savage takes his friends on a hair-raising journey up into the attic of our nightmares. The sudden appearance of a zombie child combined with an ear-piercing scream and a fall to the ground produces a number of different reactions from his friends, ranging from nervous laughter to genuine concern.

There’s the “See No Evil”:

Illustration for article titled Horror director delivers one hell of a jump scare with this elaborate Zoom prank
Screenshot: Twitter
The “Delayed Reaction”:

Illustration for article titled Horror director delivers one hell of a jump scare with this elaborate Zoom prank
Screenshot: Twitter
The “Please Be Fake”:

Illustration for article titled Horror director delivers one hell of a jump scare with this elaborate Zoom prank
Screenshot: Twitter
The “Wait And See”:

Illustration for article titled Horror director delivers one hell of a jump scare with this elaborate Zoom prank
Screenshot: Twitter
And, of course, the “Reese Witherspoon”:

Illustration for article titled Horror director delivers one hell of a jump scare with this elaborate Zoom prank
Screenshot: Twitter
As long as work-from-home orders continue to be enforced, we imagine these pranks will continue to escalate until we get a fully produced Zoom-based horror movie. In fact, we’re sure the people behind Unfriended are already cooking something up.

Dan Neilan

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Pay me to write for you, you coward.

