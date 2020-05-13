Tom Cruise playing a horny vampire in Interview With The Vampire Photo : Francois Duhamel/Sygma ( Getty Images )

Vampires come in many flavors: Monster, sparkling, brooding, silly, and numerous others, often united by little more than a shared taste for human blood . But the horny vampire—once the apex predator of so many fevered and turgid dreams—has seen its star fall a bit in recent years. That’s partly due to the Twilight series transitioning the most popular model of bloodsucker from “fuckable” to “cuddle- able,” but it also, presumably has something to do with author Anne Rice easing off the throttle on her Vampire Chronicles series of books, once the primary gospel for steamy-eyed , plasma-hungry anti-heroes.

Now, though, it sounds like the bloused and the bloody might be ready for a resurgence: AMC Networks announced today a massive deal they’ve signed with Rice and her son (and fellow author) Christopher, acquiring the rights to both The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches, encompassing a total of 18 tomes’ worth of supernatural drama, romance, and horny.

The news comes two years after Hulu announced it was tackling the long and ongoing attempts to bring The Vampire Chronicles to the small screen, a project that, at least briefly, featured involvement from Hannibal’s Bryan Fuller before he Bryan Fuller-ed off to a different project. There’s no word yet whether AMC is picking up where Hulu left off, or if it’s starting a whole new thing, but presumably the idea of getting Louis and Lestat on TV was intriguing enough that they felt moved to try.