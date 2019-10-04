Horny murder school is back in session as Netflix confirms a third season of Elite

Photo : Manuel Fernandez-Valdes ( Netflix )

Good news for viewers who like their class warfare shows to take on something of a violently literal bent: Netflix has just confirmed that it’s granting a third season to Elite, the Spanish-language drama series that gleefully mashes together the worlds of uber-posh boarding schools, and the egalitarian universe of killing folks—truly, the great equalizer.

Created by Dario Madrona and Carlos Montero, the show centers on three working class students transplanted into a high-end school, the kind that apparently runs on a TV-standard mixture of drugs, secrets, and sex. The show’s first two seasons centered on a mysterious murder that drives the school to even greater heights of debauched paranoia; the third, presumably, will ignore all that nonsense, and instead focus on college prep courses and the struggles of properly completing advanced placement tests.

Series star Ester Expósito revealed the news today, including the fact that the third season has already filmed, and will air in 2020. She also introduced two new cast members, Leïti Sène and Sergio Momo, who really should have watched the show before picking this particular murder school to attend.



[via TVLine]



