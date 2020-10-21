Archer Image : FXX

Looks like everyone’s happy to have Sterling Archer back out of the coma, after all (sorry, Cyril): It’s just been announced that FXX’s animated comedy Archer has been renewed for season 12. That means another entire year of opportunities for the world’s greatest spy (again, sorry, Cyril) to either save the day or fuck up royally—probably both.

The cable channel revealed the renewal in a press release, saying the show would be returning to both FXX and FX On Hulu in 2021. It’s not exactly a shocker, given the long-running series has actually had quite the ratings upswing this fall—season 11 is currently averaging nearly two and a half million viewers per episode, a more than 30% increase over season 10. However, if you want to join those numbers, you should probably act fast—since the show is sticking with the eight-episode season format it began with the Dreamland years, season 12 concludes next Wednesday, October 28. Here’s hoping Archer doesn’t wind up bleeding out into unconsciousness again.