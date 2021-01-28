Hoobastank singer on naming his band Hoobastank: "I'm not a perfect person"

Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

Nowadays, Hoobastank is a band as well known for their categorically awful name as they are their handful of massive hits back in the early 2000 s. Now, in the band’s inaugural TikTok post, lead singer Doug Robb is owning up to his sins against the human language.

In a TikTok the band also shared to its Twitter account , Robb is seen staring in understandable befuddlement at a framed Platinum Hoob-album while “The Reason” plays in the background. “I’m not a perfect person,” he lip-syncs against a caption: “Realizing 20 years later that you named your band Hoobastank.” But, lest we be the ones to cast the first stones, he uses the post to also remind us of some equally terrible band names, specifically Jamiroquai and Chumbawumba.

It’s okay, Robb. You’ve found a reason for we, to change who we used to be...a reason to start over new. And the reason, Doug Robb, is you.

