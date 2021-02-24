Photo : Joshua Blanchard ( Getty Images )

Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was sentenced to probation on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two felony counts.



In a statement given to People, the Lane County District Attorney in Eugene, Oregon, said Bryan entered a guilty plea for “menacing and assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence.” He’s been sentenced to 26 months of bench probation, with conditions including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim.

The initial charges from October 2020 included “two counts of menacing, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, coercion, felony strangulation, harassment, and interfering with making a report,” according to last year’s coverage by People.

This incident of domestic abuse occurred two weeks after Bryan announced in a now-deleted Instagram post that he and his wife, Carly Matros, were separating after 13 years of marriage. Bryan’s victim was his girlfriend, whose identity isn’t known. A Lane County spokesperson gave a statement to People, saying, “An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911.” Police officers who arrived at the scene found Bryan sitting outside an apartment while the victim found shelter in a neighboring apartment.