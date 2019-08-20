Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

As it turns out, those denials of a new Matrix sequel were every bit as much of an illusion as that damned spoon. Variety brings the rather surprising news that Lana Wachowski—one-half of the duo behind the original trilogy—is returning to direct a fourth installment in The Matrix series. And in a whoa-worthy turn of events, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are both back on board—all of which is, quite frankly, shocking, but in a very awesome way. Details regarding the nature of the film’s plot are unknown, though Wachowski touched on the relevance of re-entering The Matrix in her official statement:



Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.

As of now, it appears that Lilly Wachowski is very much not involved with this sequel, which may explain the official denials in response to John Wick director Chad Stahelski seemingly spilling the beans. Lilly’s absence is further underlined by this quote, from Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich, which feels deliberate in its reference to Lana as “singular”:

Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.

Lana Wachowski is producing the fourth Matrix film, which is based on a screenplay she co-wrote with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. Production will begin early next year.