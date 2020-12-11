Holy 2000, Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys released a new song together

Photo : Nick Laham/Newsmakers ( Getty Images ) , Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Perhaps you were young and rebellious once, cranking “Last Resort” as the cars on either side of you boomed out the latest Britney and Backstreet Boys singles. Well, look at you now, old (wo)man, unmoved by Taylor Swift’s second album of 2020 and frightened by words like “100 gecs.” A Britney and Backstreet collab sounds pretty comforting right now, doesn’t it, a frosted reminder of those halcyon days when Joe Rogan was just a guy on NewsRadio.

The song’s called “Matches” and, if we’re being honest, we’re both surprised and a little disappointed it’s not, like, “Jingle Bells” or something. Give us some holiday cheer, guy s, not this auto-tuned club shit. Eh, maybe you’ll like it.

The song arrives as part of Brit’s deluxe edition of 2016's Glory, which also includes (gasp) four versions of “Mood Ring.”

