Hollywood shrugs, figures it's bound to make a good Power Rangers movie one of these days

When last we checked in on the fate of everyone’s favorite teenage fighting team ( who aren’t titans or turtles) , things weren’t exactly going so hot: T he 2017 Power Rangers movie moved mountains at neither the box office or in the hearts of critics, with the overwhelming question at the time being, essentially “Yeah, Power Rangers? Really? ” Time hasn’t been kind to Dean Israelite ’s big budget movie , either, which has now calcified into an even foggier “Hey, w asn’t there a Power Rangers movie a couple of years back? We think? ”

But it’s like we always say: If at first you don’t succeed—and yet the brand itself still retains some level of marketable potency in the wider cultural consciousness —try, try again. A nd so THR reports today that yet another Mighty Morphin’ movie project has now been put in the works, this time at Paramount, and with The End Of The F***ing World creator Jonathan Entw istle in talks to direct. Given Entwistle’s recent output, it would be natural to assume the studio is going with a darkier, grittier take on the teen heroes—although, also, that’s kind of what the last one did, and that didn’t turn out so great. Really, though: It doesn’t seem like it should be that difficult to turn “teenage superhero martial artists fight kaiju sent by an evil space witch” into box office success. B ut hey, what do we know? At least Hasbro’s acquisition of the Power Rangers film rights might open up the possibility of a kick ass soundtrack, now that they’re corporate cousins of Death Row Records and all.