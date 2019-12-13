Hollywood shrugs, figures it's bound to make a good Power Rangers movie one of these days

When last we checked in on the fate of everyone’s favorite teenage fighting team (who aren’t titans or turtles), things weren’t exactly going so hot: The 2017 Power Rangers movie moved mountains at neither the box office or in the hearts of critics, with the overwhelming question at the time being, essentially “Yeah, Power Rangers? Really?” Time hasn’t been kind to Dean Israelite’s big budget movie, either, which has now calcified into an even foggier “Hey, wasn’t there a Power Rangers movie a couple of years back? We think?”
But it’s like we always say: If at first you don’t succeed—and yet the brand itself still retains some level of marketable potency in the wider cultural consciousness—try, try again. And so THR reports today that yet another Mighty Morphin’ movie project has now been put in the works, this time at Paramount, and with The End Of The F***ing World creator Jonathan Entwistle in talks to direct. Given Entwistle’s recent output, it would be natural to assume the studio is going with a darkier, grittier take on the teen heroes—although, also, that’s kind of what the last one did, and that didn’t turn out so great. Really, though: It doesn’t seem like it should be that difficult to turn “teenage superhero martial artists fight kaiju sent by an evil space witch” into box office success. But hey, what do we know? At least Hasbro’s acquisition of the Power Rangers film rights might open up the possibility of a kick ass soundtrack, now that they’re corporate cousins of Death Row Records and all.