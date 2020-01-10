Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Hock a loogie in your palm and watch this quirky trailer for Fargo's fourth season

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
20
Save
Screenshot: FX (YouTube)

Noah Hawley’s anthological riff on the Coens’ Fargo has always sported a wry sense of humor, but it’s perhaps as low-key zany as ever in this trailer for the show’s fourth season. As we’ve previously reported, this installment centers on a “tenuous truce” between the head of an African American crime family and the Italian mafia in 1950s Kansas City, with comic virtuosos Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman leading the charge. Throughout, there’s spitty palms, snorted bennies, and “decorative rats,” not to mention a direct nod to the Coens’ Raising Arizona. It looks great, is what we’re saying.

Joining Rock and Schwartzman is a killer cast of character actors and ringers, from Glynn Turman, Ben Whishaw, and Timothy Olyphant to Jessie Buckley and Uzo Aduba. Oh, and Andrew Bird as a gangster. Okay.

Advertisement

Fargo’s fourth season premieres on April 19 on FX and FX on Hulu.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from News

The finale of Fargo’s third season sure does signify… something

Fargo and Legion's Noah Hawley will write and direct the next Star Trek movie

Noah Hawley wonders why we're all so fixated on his astronaut's missing diaper

About the author

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

TwitterPosts