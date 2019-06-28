Screenshot: Hobbs & Shaw (YouTube)

If you felt Hobbs & Shaw’s last trailer focused a touch too much on skyscrapers, helicopters, and Hobbs’ Samoan roots, the action flick’s latest clip is here to remind you that, yes, this is a Fast & Furious spin-off. It opens with an extended look at a thrilling, over-the-top vehicular chase scene, one that culminates with Idris Elba’s “Black Superman” crashing through the upper level of a double decker bus with nary a scratch. Somebody give the man a Corona.

Hobbs & Shaw opens on August 2, while the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, having swapped The Rock for John Cena, has officially begun filming.