“Perhaps the golden age of the Vikings is gone,” intones a character in the trailer for Vikings’ final batch of episodes. She’s wrong, of course; Vikings live on through metal bands like Mastodon. Still, their brawny way of life is no doubt imperiled in this climactic season, which, in a rare instance, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime before hitting the History channel. (Psh, as if Bezos needs the help.)

Michael Hirst’s popular series, History’s first and most successful original, has already been airing its back catalog on both Amazon Prime and Hulu. Now, Prime will be the exclusive home of the final 10 episodes—the second half of its sixth season—between its December 30 premiere and March 30, 2021 . The show will then alight upon History. If you’re a Vikings fan resistant to the spell of Big Tech, we hope you’re patient.

“Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” Hirst said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter) . “Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them.”

The announcement comes with a meaty trailer for the episodes. Swords! Beards! S ea monsters! Light your torches and w atch it below.

