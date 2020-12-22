Turns out HBO is actually perfectly capable of letting its relationship with a series adaptation come to its natural conclusion, so get off her back. HBO and BBC have announced an official renewal of His Dark Materials—based on Philip Pullman’s bestselling fantasy novels—for a third and final season. Each of the first two seasons have largely covered the respective novels in Pullman’s series, while the third will cover the last installment, The Amber Spyglass. The season two finale of His Dark Materials aired this week in the U.K. and is set to hit HBO and HBO Max next week.
His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen as young protagonist Lyra Belacqua, Ruth Wilson as the sinister Mrs. Coulter, some dork named Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby, and Andrew “Hot Priest” Scott as John Parry. Here’s a quick season two synopsis from HBO:
The series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Season two began as Lyra, distraught over the death of her best friend, embarks upon a journey in a strange and mysterious abandoned city. There she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.