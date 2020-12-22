Photo : HBO

Turns out HBO is actually perfectly capable of letting its relationship with a series adaptation come to its natural conclusion, so get off her back. HBO and BBC have announced an official renewal of His Dark Materials—based on Philip Pullman’s bestselling fantasy novels—for a third and final season. Each of the first two seasons have largely covered the respective novels in Pullman’s series, while the third will cover the last installment, The Amber Spyglass. The season two finale of His Dark Materials aired this week in the U.K. and is set to hit HBO and HBO Max next week.



His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen as young protagonist Lyra Belacqua, Ruth Wilson as the sinister Mrs. Coulter, some dork named Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby, and Andrew “Hot Priest” Scott as John Parry. Here’s a quick season two synopsis from HBO: