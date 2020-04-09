Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Hippos even funnier when you pretend their ass is their face, internet discovers

Andrew Paul
Filed to:animals
animalsNatureYouTubeHipposBackwards Hippos
Screenshot: YouTube

Good morning. Did you know that the Hippopotamus amphibius—aka the “common” or “river” hippopotamus—is widely considered to be the world’s deadliest large land mammal, responsible for upwards of 500 deaths per year? It’s also considered a “vulnerable species”: The official International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List categorizes it as just above “endangered,” which is unfortunate to hear.

Did you also know that if you reverse footage of a hippo walking so that their ass is their suddenly their face, it briefly makes you forget about the literal plague currently sweeping across this accursed, ravaged planet?

Illustration for article titled Hippos even funnier when you pretend their ass is their face, internet discovers
Look at this guy.

Uploaded yesterday by Ze Frank, creator of the otherwise generally accurate True Facts animal series, the video introduces the “oppih,” the lesser known cousin of the hippo. See, it’s the reverse spelling of “hippo,” because the video is of a hippopotamus walking backwards so that makes its little hairy little tail look like a dumb, stumpy proboscis.

There’s also footage of a fabled “tnahpele” in the video, too, but its anus-mouth is so big that it needed to be blurred out. Pretty good, right? A lot of people seem to think so, since it’s currently number 16 on YouTube’s trending list as we write this, with over 1.1 million views since it was uploaded two days ago.

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

