Good morning. Did you know that the Hippopotamus amphibius—aka the “common” or “river” hippopotamus—is widely considered to be the world’s deadliest large land mammal, responsible for upwards of 500 deaths per year? It’s also considered a “vulnerable species ”: T he official International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List categorizes it as just above “endangered,” which is unfortunate to hear.



Did you also know that if you reverse footage of a hippo walking so that their ass is their suddenly their face, it briefly makes you forget about the literal plague currently sweeping across this accursed, ravaged planet?

Look at this guy.

Uploaded yesterday by Ze Frank, creator of the otherwise generally accurate True Facts animal series, the video introduces the “oppih,” the lesser known cousin of the hippo. See, it’s the reverse spelling of “hippo,” because the video is of a hippopotamus walking backwards so that makes its little hairy little tail look like a dumb, stumpy proboscis.



There’s also footage of a fabled “tnahpele” in the video, too, but its anus-mouth is so big that it needed to be blurred out. Pretty good, right? A lot of people seem to think so, since it’s currently number 16 on YouTube’s t rending l ist as we write this, with over 1.1 million views since it was uploaded two days ago.

