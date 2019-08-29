Photo: Steve Dietl (Netflix)

Despite assuming they had all learned their lesson about not going back to creepy old haunted gothic manors, it looks like the survivors of Hill House (and a few non-survivors) just can’t stay away from crumbling architecture that wants to murder them. First, it was reported that Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen would be returning for season two of Netflix’s now-anthology series adapting classic novels of horror. And today comes word that Henry Thomas is getting out of those blood-stained clothes and joining his fictional family members for the new story.

The Haunting Of Hill House writer-director Mike Flanagan announced on social media yesterday that Thomas, a.k.a. Hugh Crain, patriarch of the family with some of the worst luck in the world when it comes to flipping houses, was joining the cast of The Haunting Of Bly Manor, reportedly an adaptation of Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw. We’re not suggesting that Flanagan cast the actor because he liked the idea of having someone named Henry in a story by someone named Henry, but we’re also not rejecting the thesis, depending on how weird Flanagan might be about such parallels. This makes three former Crains thus far—the ball is in your courts, Carla Gugino/Michael Huisman/Elizabeth Reaser/Kate Siegel/Timothy Hutton (as well as all the kid versions of these actors).

I’m beyond thrilled to announce that the inestimable, irreplaceable, invaluable Henry Thomas has joined the cast of THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 28, 2019