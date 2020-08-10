Photo : Diyah Pera, Netflix

Do you really need us to tell you what Away is about? It’s Hi lary Swank in space and the guy who brought you Friday Night Lights and Parenthood is an executive producer . Look at that photo. You know exactly what this is.



But if you need further clarification, Away stars Swank as an astronaut on a 30-year (good lord) mission to Mars and her struggles to remain connected to her family back at home on Earth. Created by Andrew Hinderaker, a playwright whose TV credits include Penny Dreadful and The Path, the new series is set to debut on September 4. Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

As American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind.

Away also stars Josh Charles, Talitha Bateman, Mark Ivanir, and Ray Panthaki.