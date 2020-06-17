Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Hilarious British import Taskmaster is coming to The CW, hooray

plumberduck
William Hughes
Filed to:TV
TVTaskmasterThe CWGreg DaviesAlex horne
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Hilarious British import iTaskmaster /iis coming to The CW, hooray
Photo: Ian West/PA Images (Getty Images)

Good news for fans of comedy, chaos, and people being forced to pretend that other people are sandwiches: The CW has announced that it’s going to be broadcasting seasons of the U.K.’s excellently smart-stupid Taskmaster, starting this fall.

For the unfamiliar, Taskmaster is a panel show that sees five British comedians forced to carry out ostensibly trivial, sometimes shockingly complex tasks, all under the watchful eye of comedian Greg Davies and devious co-host/task devisor Alex Horne. The tasks themselves can range across a staggeringly wide array of requests, from “Transport this fake boulder as far as you can in one hour,” to “Make the biggest surprise.” The joy of the show, then, is in seeing how well, or badly, the comics/victims apply themselves to the task; as a consequence, it’s a series where you’ll see both the depths of human stupidity, and the heights of lateral thinking, all in a single episode, and often from the same contestant.

Like many stabs at the panel show format, Taskmaster has been tried in the U.S. before, to limited success; Comedy Central ran the series, with Reggie Watts and Horne as hosts, back in 2018. Rather than go the remake route again, The CW (who are presumably as hard-up for filmed content as everyone else right now, considering COVID) will just be airing two seasons of the original British series, starting August. (Seasons 8 and 9, specifically, which is nice, because neither of those have been uploaded to the show’s official YouTube channel yet. Also: There’s like 6 and a half seasons of Taskmaster on YouTube right now, so there’s your evening set.)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

John Cleese dunks on Fox News for reporting a Holy Grail quote as news

There's a Trump-sized wedge forming inside System Of A Down

Will we be able to follow this Deep Blue Sea 3 trailer if we haven't seen Deep Blue Sea 2?

This week in Savage Love: Oral reports