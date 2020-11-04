Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's actual wife, will play his pretend wife on The Walking Dead

Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

It’s always neat when real-life spouses play fictional spouses for our viewing entertainment, which makes this a fun bit of news... maybe not for everyone on this particular day, but at least for people who enjoy The Walking Dead: Hilarie Burton, actress and real-life spouse of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will play his wife on the AMC zombie drama. The news, which was initially reported by Comic Book, was confirmed by Burton on social media:

Burton isn’t joining the series as a regular, however: As fans of The Walking Dead know, Lucille is actually the dead wife of Morgan’s Negan, who affectionately named his baseball bat after her. Truly the kind of romance only 2020 can understand. Burton will presumably appear on The Walking Dead in a series of flashbacks to Negan’s life pre-zombies.

Morgan and Burton are actually one of the more pleasant celebrity pairings, as evidenced in part by their hosting of AMC’s Friday Night In With The Morgans, which ran in April and was filmed at their farm in upstate New York—where Morgan co-owns a friggin’ candy shop with Paul Rudd, of all people. That’s just really nice.

