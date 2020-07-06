Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
High school heartbreak and Ivy League anxiety abound in Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2 trailer

Randall Colburn
Photo: Netflix

The Kissing Booth was born of that starry-eyed summer in 2018, when Netflix’s fresh crop of throwback rom-coms reminded a weary nation what it means to love like an irrational teenager. Sure, it was thought by many to be the “bottom of the barrel” alongside To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date, and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, but, being as low stakes as it was, it scratched the itch it was meant to scratch. We’re guessing its sequel will do the same.

Today, Netflix shared a new trailer for The Kissing Booth 2, which finds original director and screenwriter Vince Marcello returning to the high school heartache of Joey King’s Elle Evans, who’s now in a long-distance relationship with her “reformed bad-boy boyfriend” Noah Flynn (Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi). There’s a few new hotties played by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers to keep things interesting, as well as a highly relatable subplot about the agony of having to choose between Ivy League colleges. The horror!

Watch the trailer below, suckers.

The Kissing Booth 2 opens for smooches on July 24.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

